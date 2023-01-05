Realme 2023 Flagship Phone To Support 240W Charging: All Details

On a day when Xiaomi brought the 120W charging support on its Redmi Note series in India, Realme decided to steal its thunder by confirming its launch of 240W charging on a phone very soon.

The company is one of the many Chinese brands battling out there in the fast charging arena, and the latest round goes to Realme with its 240W charging tech, the fastest you can get on a phone later this month. Realme has confirmed that the Realme GT Neo5 series will have 240W charging support, which is going to launch in February.

Xiaomi currently holds the pole position with its 210W charging tech that was introduced with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer model this year. Realme has its own 150W charging tech offered with the Realme GT Neo 3 model.

With this speed, Realme’s phone will go from 0 to 100 per cent in just 8 minutes, which is staggering. The company assures that charging at these speeds will not be detrimental to the phone in any way and promises additional protection against possible damage to the battery.

The company has developed a GaN charger with support for 240W charging speed, but what is a good thing about this adapter is that you get PD charging up to 65W, Quick Charge and VOOC.

The 240 GaN adapter gets 13 built-in temperature sensors, features a PS3 fireproof design and other materials that help with heat dissipation. The company has put the charger through the paces in different conditions and claims that charging and discharging the phone for 21 days did not pose any safety failure for the charging tech.

Realme, Oppo, OnePlus and Xiaomi are some of the brands that have catered to different fast charging speeds, but even then 240W sounds crazy and having a supposed 4,500mAh battery fill up in under 10 minutes is definitely worth experiencing. We can’t wait to see Realme bring this tech (and hopefully give the charger in the box) to the GT Neo5 in the coming days.

