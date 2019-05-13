Realme 3 Claimed to be

Realme has claimed that its new mid-range smartphone, the Realme 3, was the "No. 1 smartphone" across all online sales channels in India on March 2019. While no explicit claim has been made, it implies that the Realme 3 was the highest selling smartphone on online channels in India, and cites a Counterpoint Research report to back up the claim. The Realme 3 is a mid-budget range smartphone, and was launched in India on March 4, when it went up on sale through online channels.The Realme 3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, along with multiple RAM and storage options such as 3GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB and 4GB+64GB, which are priced at Rs 8,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, which houses a 13-megapixel front camera. To the rear is a dual camera unit, powered by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth-assisting sensor. It also gets a dedicated memory card slot capable of extending storage by up to 256GB, and features a fingerprint sensor to the rear. The smartphone is powered by a 4,230mAh battery pack, and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.The Realme 3 is designed to take on its competition against the likes of the Redmi 7 from Xiaomi, which is also priced similarly, and offers a similar set of specifications. Realme's hype creation around the smartphone appears to have paid off with the Realme 3, given that it topped the sales charts for online channels in the very month that it launched.