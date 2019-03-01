Realme 3 Pro Expected to Launch Alongside Realme 3 on March 4

Oppo’s sub-brand Realme has announced that it will be launching the Realme 3 on March 4 in India. A new teaser has been released by the company, which hints at the fact that the Pro variant will also be announced.

The handset will be available through ecommerce website Flipkart, as it has already been teased on the shopping portal. According to pre-launch banners on the Realme 3 will feature a dewdrop notch display and seems to look similar to the last version. On the inside it will have a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with rumoured 3GB and 4GB RAM options. It is confirmed to have a 4,230mAh battery which should offer a long backup.

As you can see from the Tweet, the animated poster has the words “Be Proactive” with “Pro” specifically highlighted. This is clear suggestion that we could see the arrival of the Pro variant of the phone. Considering Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme could be planning something similar when it hosts the event this month.Previously, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had said that while none of the Realme phones offer fast charging, an upcoming phone equipped with VOOC fast charging is on its way. If we take into account the lightning animated poster released by the company, there is a possibility that the Realme 3 Pro could be that very device.