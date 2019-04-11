English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme 3 Pro Expected to Launch on April 22, Could Take on Redmi Note 7 Pro
The Realme 3 Pro could come equipped with a Snapdragon 710 processor. This a mid-tier processor which was seen on handsets like the Nokia 8.1 and Oppo R17 Pro.
Realme 3 Pro With Snapdragon 710 And VOOC 3.0 to Launch on April 22, Could Take on Redmi Note 7 Pro
Realme 3 Pro the successor to the Realme 2 Pro is all set to launch in India on 22nd of April at 12:30 PM. Earlier during the launch of Realme 3 smartphone, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India confirmed that the company will launch the Realme 3 Pro in the month of April.
According to rumours, we now have alleged specifications of the upcoming handset. The Realme 3 Pro could come equipped with a Snapdragon 710 processor. This a mid-tier processor which was seen on handsets like the Nokia 8.1 and Oppo R17 Pro. Compared to the Snapdragon 675 which is powering the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Snapdragon 710 technically offers better graphics performance and is also more power efficient as it utilizes a 10nm architecture.
The handset is expected to come in three memory variants, 4GB RAM + 32GB, 4GB RAM + 64GB, and 6GB RAM + 64GB. All of the variants are said to come expandable storage support and should also have three colour variants. It is also expected to feature a Sony IMX519 image sensor, similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus 6T. The company is also expected to make use of Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 charging technology which is said to be 23.8 percent faster than VOOC 2.0.
