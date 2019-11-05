Realme 3 Pro Latest Update Brings Dark Mode and Better Gaming Experience

Realme 3 Pro, which was launched back in April, is all set to get a new update. The update is said to bring a few interesting features and according to Realme the update, which is rolling out as RMX1851EX_11_1.20 is being done in a staged manner to ensure the stability of the OTA (over the air) update.

Here's what Realme said in a recent forum post "In order to ensure the stability of this OTA, it will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days."

The update includes the October Android security patch and also brings dark mode to the Realme 3 Pro. Notably, this is not the Android 10 update that natively supports Dark Mode. The Realme update, on its part, also has a new toggle in the notification center to quickly switch between SIMs and incorporates improved touch response for an optimised gaming experience. The update also removes the reminder when the hotspot is enabled, removes the prompt when the phone is rooted and has an added option to swipe down on the home screen for global search or notification center, the forum report reveals. Realme 3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm 710 AIE processor, along with options for 4GB or 6GB memory and 64GB or 128 GB of internal storage. It also has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a 2340x1080 pixel resolution.

