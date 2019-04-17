Realme 3 Pro Pre-orders to Begin on April 19, Arriving Officially on April 22

Realme is expected to announce the Realme 3 Pro on April 22 in India. The handset has been teased and leaked on a few occasions giving us a fair idea about what we can expect from the device. Today the company has announced that it will be offering the device in a pre-order or a ‘Blind Order’ sale on April 19.It is notable that the specifications of the device are still not officially out. Probably the reason why the company is calling it a ‘Blind Order’. From what we know, the new Realme 3 Pro will be competing against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro. It is expected to feature a similar design as the Realme 3 but in a more premium packaging. Some leaks suggest that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor, which will make it one of the most affordable phones with the mid-range chipset. Compared to the Snapdragon 675 which is powering the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Snapdragon 710 technically offers better graphics performance and is also more power efficient as it utilizes a 10nm architecture.The phone is also going to feature a dual camera at the back with photography features such as night mode, burst mode, and super slow-motion video. It is also supposedly going to feature Oppo’s VOOC charging for quickly charging the battery.In case you are interested in the Realme 3 Pro, pre-orders will begin at 00:00 hours on April 19 through realme.com.