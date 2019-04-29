English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme 3 Pro 'Surprise' Sale at 4PM Today after First Batch Sells Out in Minutes
The Realme 3 Pro was initially expected to have only one sale at 12PM today, which the company claimed was sold out in minutes.
Realme is hosting a second, surprise sale of the Realme 3 Pro in India today, after its initial sale took place at 12PM today. While the company has not disclosed how many units were part of the sale, it has revealed via Twitter, Flipkart and its own e-store that the first batch of Realme 3 Pro units were sold out within minutes. As a result, and in a bid to maintain the hype around its latest smartphone, the company will be hosting a second sale of the Realme 3 Pro later today, at 4PM.
The Realme 3 Pro is the latest mid-ranger from Oppo’s sub-brand, which has been tailored to take on Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand in India. Rivalling the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Realme 3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm 710 AIE processor, along with options for 4GB or 6GB of memory, and 64GB or 128GB of native storage. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution and a waterdrop notch design that houses the front-facing camera.
To the front, it bears a 25-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.0 lens. To the rear, it houses a dual-camera unit, with a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary module. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, and is powered by a 4045mAh battery pack that is paired with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging standard.
The Realme 3 Pro is available in two colours — Nitro Blue and Carbon Grey, and three variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The variants are priced at Rs 13,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively, and the first sale prices are the same as mentioned above. However, holders of HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can avail a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on the smartphone, which can also be availed via EMIs. The surprise sale, to recall, begins at 4PM today.
