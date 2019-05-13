English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme 3 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com; Price, Features, And More
The company is also offering a new 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant during the sale, which will be priced at Rs 15,999.
The company is also offering a new 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant during the sale, which will be priced at Rs 15,999.
Loading...
Realme’s latest handset, the Realme 3 Pro, is going on yet another sale today. If you are interested, you can try your luck on Flipkart and the company’s own website. The sale begins at 12 noon.
The Realme 3 Pro offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch. It has a Snapdragon 710 SoC and an Adreno 616 GPU. It houses a 4,045mAh battery and runs on Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.
There are three variants of Realme 3 Pro -- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Realme 3 Pro has a 16-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor as part of the dual rear camera setup. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and uses a Micro-USB port for charging. It ships with a 20W VOOC 3.0 charger in the box.
As for the price, the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 16,999. The company is also offering a new 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant during the sale, which will be priced at Rs 15,999.
The Realme 3 Pro offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch. It has a Snapdragon 710 SoC and an Adreno 616 GPU. It houses a 4,045mAh battery and runs on Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.
There are three variants of Realme 3 Pro -- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Realme 3 Pro has a 16-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor as part of the dual rear camera setup. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and uses a Micro-USB port for charging. It ships with a 20W VOOC 3.0 charger in the box.
As for the price, the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 16,999. The company is also offering a new 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant during the sale, which will be priced at Rs 15,999.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 Final | Want to Lift the World Cup Trophy as Well: Hardik
- Rohit Shetty on Merging the Universe of His Cop Films: It was a Big Risk, I was Scared and Nervous
- Salah Shares Golden Boot with Mane, Aubameyang: All Premier League Season Awards
- Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
- TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results