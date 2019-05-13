Realme 3 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme.com; Price, Features, And More

Realme’s latest handset, the Realme 3 Pro, is going on yet another sale today. If you are interested, you can try your luck on Flipkart and the company’s own website. The sale begins at 12 noon.

The Realme 3 Pro offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch. It has a Snapdragon 710 SoC and an Adreno 616 GPU. It houses a 4,045mAh battery and runs on Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.There are three variants of Realme 3 Pro -- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Realme 3 Pro has a 16-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor as part of the dual rear camera setup. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and uses a Micro-USB port for charging. It ships with a 20W VOOC 3.0 charger in the box.As for the price, the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 16,999. The company is also offering a new 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant during the sale, which will be priced at Rs 15,999.