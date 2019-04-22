Take the pledge to vote

Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

The Realme 3 Pro could come equipped with a Snapdragon 710 processor. This a mid-tier processor which was seen on handsets like the Nokia 8.1 and Oppo R17 Pro.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Realme 3 Pro is all set to launch in India today. The launch will be live streamed on the company's social media channels, its website, as well as below. The smartphone will also be a Flipkart exclusive, something Realme has already revealed. Separately, the Realme 3 ₹ 10,475 Pro is teased to offer an Ultra HD mode that is capable of producing 64-megapixel images.

According to rumours, we now have alleged specifications of the upcoming handset. The Realme 3 Pro could come equipped with a Snapdragon 710 processor. This a mid-tier processor which was seen on handsets like the Nokia 8.1 and Oppo R17 Pro. Compared to the Snapdragon 675 which is powering the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Snapdragon 710 technically offers better graphics performance and is also more power efficient as it utilizes a 10nm architecture.

The handset is expected to come in three memory variants, 4GB RAM + 32GB, 4GB RAM + 64GB, and 6GB RAM + 64GB. All of the variants are said to come expandable storage support and should also have three colour variants. It is also expected to feature a Sony IMX519 image sensor, similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus 6T. The company is also expected to make use of Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 charging technology which is said to be 23.8 percent faster than VOOC 2.0.
