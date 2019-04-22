Take the pledge to vote

Realme 3 Pro With 6.1-Inch HD+ Dewdrop Display Launched at Rs 13,999 Along With Realme C2 at Rs. 5,999

Realme 3 Pro will be available on Flipkart and Realme's own online store from April 29 for Rs. 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage), and Rs. 16,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage).

News18.com

April 22, 2019
Realme has launched two new devices in India today, Realme C2 and Realme 3 Pro. Realme 3 Pro will be available on Flipkart and Realme's own online store from April 29 for Rs. 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage), and Rs. 16,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage). There are two launch offers -- one from HDFC Bank that offers flat Rs. 1,000 off for transactions from the bank's cards and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300. While Realme C2 2GB/ 16GB variant is priced at Rs. 5,999 and the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 7,999. It will go on sale on May 15 at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and Realme's online store.

Realme C2 specifications:
The Realme C2 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ dewdrop display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The device is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset based on a 12nm process. The phone is offered with 2GB or 3GB of RAM along with 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, respectively.

In terms of optics, the device offers a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP secondary depth camera. On the front, the Realme C2 gets 5MP AI selfie camera. It houses a 4,000mAh battery. The dual VoLTE smartphone comes with a triple card slot to support two nano SIM cards and a microSD card slot. The Realme C2 supports facial unlock rather than a fingerprint sensor.

Realme 3 Pro Specifications:
Realme 3 Pro offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch. It has a Snapdragon 710 SoC and an Adreno 616 GPU. It houses a 4,045mAh battery and runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

There are three variants of Realme 3 Pro -- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Realme 3 Pro has a 16-MP primary sensor with a 5-MP secondary sensor as part of the dual rear camera setup. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and uses a Micro-USB port for charging. It ships with a 20W VOOC 3.0 charger in the box.

