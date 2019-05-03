Realme 3 Pro With 6.1-Inch HD+ Dewdrop Display to Go on Sale via Flipkart, Realme Store: Price, Offers More

Recently launched Realme 3 Pro will go on sale for the second time in India today, via Flipkart and the Realme online store. Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999, and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The device will go on sale as 12pm noon) IST via the Realme online store and Flipkart. In terms of the launch offers, Realme online store buyers will also be eligible for 15 percent super cash cashback (up to Rs. 1,500) on payment via MobiKwik.Realme 3 Pro offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch. It has a Snapdragon 710 SoC and an Adreno 616 GPU. It houses a 4,045mAh battery and runs on Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.There are two variants of Realme 3 Pro -- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Realme 3 Pro has a 16-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor as part of the dual rear camera setup. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and uses a Micro-USB port for charging. It ships with a 20W VOOC 3.0 charger in the box.