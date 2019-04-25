English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme 3 Pro With 8GB RAM to Reportedly Launch in July
It is said that 8GB RAM variant of the Realme 3 Pro could be priced around Rs 18,000, and for that, we believe that the company will offer 128GB of internal storage.
It is said that 8GB RAM variant of the Realme 3 Pro could be priced around Rs 18,000, and for that, we believe that the company will offer 128GB of internal storage.
Loading...
Realme launched its most powerful phone to date, the Realme 3 Pro just a few days back. The company is aiming to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro by offering an equally good performance package at a justified price. However, it is notable that the company didn’t release an 8GB RAM variant like it did last year with the Realme 2 Pro.
A report suggests that the company is thinking about it and could potentially release the higher RAM variant by July. The Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It is said that 8GB RAM variant could be priced around Rs 18,000, and for that, we believe that the company will offer 128GB of internal storage.
The Realme 3 Pro comes with 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the inside, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with an Adreno 616 GPU. In the camera department, the device comes with a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the rear with f/1.7 aperture and a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 and features a 4,045mAh battery 20W VOOC fast charge support.
A report suggests that the company is thinking about it and could potentially release the higher RAM variant by July. The Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It is said that 8GB RAM variant could be priced around Rs 18,000, and for that, we believe that the company will offer 128GB of internal storage.
The Realme 3 Pro comes with 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the inside, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with an Adreno 616 GPU. In the camera department, the device comes with a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the rear with f/1.7 aperture and a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 and features a 4,045mAh battery 20W VOOC fast charge support.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A Notch Above the Samsung Galaxy M10 And The Realme 3
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan Plans a Lovely Surprise For Co-star Uday Tikekar
- Instagram Model Pretends to Die at Tourist Spots Around the World. Here's Why
- IPL 2019 | AB de Villiers Is a Superstar, Had the Best Seat in The House: Stoinis
- Asia Badminton Championship: Saina Nehwal joins Sindhu, Sameer in Quarter-Finals
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results