Realme 3 Pro With 8GB RAM to Reportedly Launch in July

Realme launched its most powerful phone to date, the Realme 3 Pro just a few days back. The company is aiming to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro by offering an equally good performance package at a justified price. However, it is notable that the company didn’t release an 8GB RAM variant like it did last year with the Realme 2 Pro.A report suggests that the company is thinking about it and could potentially release the higher RAM variant by July. The Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It is said that 8GB RAM variant could be priced around Rs 18,000, and for that, we believe that the company will offer 128GB of internal storage.The Realme 3 Pro comes with 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the inside, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with an Adreno 616 GPU. In the camera department, the device comes with a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the rear with f/1.7 aperture and a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 and features a 4,045mAh battery 20W VOOC fast charge support.