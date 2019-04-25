Take the pledge to vote

Realme 3 Pro With 8GB RAM to Reportedly Launch in July

It is said that 8GB RAM variant of the Realme 3 Pro could be priced around Rs 18,000, and for that, we believe that the company will offer 128GB of internal storage.

April 25, 2019
Realme launched its most powerful phone to date, the Realme 3 Pro just a few days back. The company is aiming to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro by offering an equally good performance package at a justified price. However, it is notable that the company didn’t release an 8GB RAM variant like it did last year with the Realme 2 Pro.

A report suggests that the company is thinking about it and could potentially release the higher RAM variant by July. The Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It is said that 8GB RAM variant could be priced around Rs 18,000, and for that, we believe that the company will offer 128GB of internal storage.

The Realme 3 Pro comes with 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the inside, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with an Adreno 616 GPU. In the camera department, the device comes with a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the rear with f/1.7 aperture and a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 and features a 4,045mAh battery 20W VOOC fast charge support.
