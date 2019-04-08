English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme 3 Pro With Snapdragon 710 And VOOC 3.0 Leaked, Could Take on Redmi Note 7 Pro
Realme could soon make an announcement around the Realme 3 Pro, which could go on to compete with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro.
Realme announced the Realme 3 earlier this year to take on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7. During the launch, the company had confirmed that it will be bringing the Realme 3 Pro in the coming months. According to rumours, we now have alleged specifications of the upcoming handset.
The Realme 3 Pro could come equipped with a Snapdragon 710 processor. This a mid-tier processor which was seen on handsets like the Nokia 8.1 and Oppo R17 Pro. Compared to the Snapdragon 675 which is powering the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Snapdragon 710 technically offers better graphics performance and is also more power efficient as it utilizes a 10nm architecture.
The handset is expected to come in three memory variants, 4GB RAM + 32GB, 4GB RAM + 64GB, and 6GB RAM + 64GB. All of the variants are said to come expandable storage support and should also have three colour variants. It is also expected to feature a Sony IMX519 image sensor, similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus 6T. The company is also expected to make use of Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 charging technology which is said to be 23.8 percent faster than VOOC 2.0.
While there is no confirmation on an exact date, the new Realme 3 Pro is expected to launch later this month, possibly in the third week of April.
