English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme 3 to Come With MediaTek Helio P70, Dual Rear Cameras And Diamond Cut Pattern on Rear
The Realme 3 is now said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor in India, and the global variant will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC.
Realme 3 to Come With MediaTek Helio P70, Dual Rear Cameras And Diamond Cut Pattern on Rear
Loading...
Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone Realme 3 soon, although the company hasn't confirmed the launch date of the Realme 3. Now in a teaser tweet, Realme has posted an image of a smartphone, which appears to be Realme 3 with a diamond-cut back design. The first Realme (Realme 1) had come with the same diamond-patterned back design which was a unique thing about the device. The Realme 3 is also expected to come with a dual camera setup on the rear, with two sensors aligned vertically.
The upcoming realme 3 is expected to come in two variants powered by two different processors depending upon the region. The Realme 3 is now said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor in India, and the global variant will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC.
The Realme 3 won’t be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Realme U1, the company’s first smartphone in its all-new U-series for selfie-centric phones, is also powered by the same chipset. The MediaTek Helio P70 processor is built by TSMC using their 12nm FinFET technology and features Cortex-A73 and Cortex A53 cores in the same 4+4 arrangement, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The CPU is clocked at 2.1GHz for the A73 cores and 2.0GHz for the A53 cores. The GPU is also clocked higher at 900MHz. The AI processing unit (APU) also brings a 10-30% improvement in processing efficiency compared to the Helio P60.
The upcoming realme 3 is expected to come in two variants powered by two different processors depending upon the region. The Realme 3 is now said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor in India, and the global variant will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC.
The Realme 3 won’t be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Realme U1, the company’s first smartphone in its all-new U-series for selfie-centric phones, is also powered by the same chipset. The MediaTek Helio P70 processor is built by TSMC using their 12nm FinFET technology and features Cortex-A73 and Cortex A53 cores in the same 4+4 arrangement, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The CPU is clocked at 2.1GHz for the A73 cores and 2.0GHz for the A53 cores. The GPU is also clocked higher at 900MHz. The AI processing unit (APU) also brings a 10-30% improvement in processing efficiency compared to the Helio P60.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- To Let Movie Review: A Pressing Social Issue Imaginatively Tacked with Singular Focus
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Husband Ranveer Singh Takes Much More Time Than Her to Get Ready
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Samsung Galaxy S10e Vs OnePlus 6T: Is This The New Affordable Android Flagship Smartphone Battle?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results