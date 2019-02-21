Realme 3 to Come With MediaTek Helio P70, Dual Rear Cameras And Diamond Cut Pattern on Rear

Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone Realme 3 soon, although the company hasn't confirmed the launch date of the Realme 3. Now in a teaser tweet, Realme has posted an image of a smartphone, which appears to be Realme 3 with a diamond-cut back design. The first Realme (Realme 1) had come with the same diamond-patterned back design which was a unique thing about the device. The Realme 3 is also expected to come with a dual camera setup on the rear, with two sensors aligned vertically.The upcoming realme 3 is expected to come in two variants powered by two different processors depending upon the region. The Realme 3 is now said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor in India, and the global variant will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC.The Realme 3 won’t be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Realme U1, the company’s first smartphone in its all-new U-series for selfie-centric phones, is also powered by the same chipset. The MediaTek Helio P70 processor is built by TSMC using their 12nm FinFET technology and features Cortex-A73 and Cortex A53 cores in the same 4+4 arrangement, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The CPU is clocked at 2.1GHz for the A73 cores and 2.0GHz for the A53 cores. The GPU is also clocked higher at 900MHz. The AI processing unit (APU) also brings a 10-30% improvement in processing efficiency compared to the Helio P60.