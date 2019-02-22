Realme 3 to Launch in India on March 4, Expected to Launch For Rs 10,000

Realme 3 India launch has been confirmed and while the smartphone is going to be unveiled on March 3 in India, Realme has also confirmed a host of key details of its upcoming handset. The event will take place in New Delhi at 12pm, and the company may live stream the launch. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed in a tweet recently that the Realme 3 will get the same processor as the Realme U1. It is said to be 30% faster in download speeds than the Snapdragon 660 that is in the Realme 2 Pro. Other rumors suggest a 48 MP snapper and a price tag under Rs 10,000.The Realme 3 won’t be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Realme U1, the company’s first smartphone in its all-new U-series for selfie-centric phones, is also powered by the same chipset. The MediaTek Helio P70 processor is built by TSMC using their 12nm FinFET technology and features Cortex-A73 and Cortex A53 cores in the same 4+4 arrangement, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 GPU. The CPU is clocked at 2.1GHz for the A73 cores and 2.0GHz for the A53 cores. The GPU is also clocked higher at 900MHz. The AI processing unit (APU) also brings a 10-30% improvement in processing efficiency compared to the Helio P60.