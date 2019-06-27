Realme 3 to Soon Launch in New Diamond Red Colour Variant
Available in Dynamic Black, Classic Black, and Radiant Blue colour options, a new Diamond Red variant of the Realme 3 has surfaced with a gradient design and diamond-cut pattern.
Realme 3 made its debut in India back in March as a solid sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone competing against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Almost three months later, the company seems to be planning for a new colour variant of the handset. Available in Dynamic Black, Classic Black, and Radiant Blue colour options, a new Diamond Red variant has surfaced with a gradient design and diamond-cut pattern.
The leaked image notably has the tagline ‘Dare to Leap’ which the company has used to promote its upcoming 64-megapixel camera-equipped smartphone. This means that the new variant could launch alongside the new smartphone.
The Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch display with an HD+ resolution (1520x720 pixels). As mentioned above, there's a MediaTek Helio P70 processor and it is offered in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, both of which come with expandable storage. At the back there is a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel combo along with a 13-megapixel front camera. There are features like Chroma Boost, which is said to enhance dynamic range when shooting backlit subjects and something called Nightscape, which is basically for low-light photos where the camera takes a long exposure shot.
The Realme 3 runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, which the company has tried to give stock-like look, although it doesn't seem all that attractive. Finally you get a 4,230mAh battery which is more than enough to last all day.
The new smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999.
