Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Realme 3 to Soon Launch in New Diamond Red Colour Variant

Available in Dynamic Black, Classic Black, and Radiant Blue colour options, a new Diamond Red variant of the Realme 3 has surfaced with a gradient design and diamond-cut pattern.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Realme 3 to Soon Launch in New Diamond Red Colour Variant
Available in Dynamic Black, Classic Black, and Radiant Blue colour options, a new Diamond Red variant of the Realme 3 has surfaced with a gradient design and diamond-cut pattern.
Loading...

Realme 3 made its debut in India back in March as a solid sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone competing against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Almost three months later, the company seems to be planning for a new colour variant of the handset. Available in Dynamic Black, Classic Black, and Radiant Blue colour options, a new Diamond Red variant has surfaced with a gradient design and diamond-cut pattern.

The leaked image notably has the tagline ‘Dare to Leap’ which the company has used to promote its upcoming 64-megapixel camera-equipped smartphone. This means that the new variant could launch alongside the new smartphone.

The Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch display with an HD+ resolution (1520x720 pixels). As mentioned above, there's a MediaTek Helio P70 processor and it is offered in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, both of which come with expandable storage. At the back there is a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel combo along with a 13-megapixel front camera. There are features like Chroma Boost, which is said to enhance dynamic range when shooting backlit subjects and something called Nightscape, which is basically for low-light photos where the camera takes a long exposure shot.

The Realme 3 runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, which the company has tried to give stock-like look, although it doesn't seem all that attractive. Finally you get a 4,230mAh battery which is more than enough to last all day.

The new smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram