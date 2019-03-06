Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: A New Battle in The Budget Segment

The Realme 3 was launched in India earlier this week, at an event in New Delhi, with a killer price tag. The Realme 3 brings a host of new features, upgrades and improvements over the Realme 2, with the same competitive pricing that we have come to expect from the one-year-old brand. The Realme 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone Xiaomi has also recently launched its budget-friendly smartphone Xioami Redmi Note 7. The Redmi Note 7 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB model will come at Rs. 11,999. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Realme 3's first sale is set for March 12 on Flipkart and Realme website, and the phone will compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 7.Realme 3:The Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch display with an HD+ resolution (1520x720 pixels). As mentioned above, there's a MediaTek Helio P70 processor and it is offered in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, both of which come with expandable storage. At the back there is a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel combo along with a 13-megapixel front camera. There are features like Chroma Boost, which is said to enhance dynamic range when shooting backlit subjects and something called Nightscape, which is basically for low-light photos where the camera takes a long exposure shot. The Realme 3 runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, which the company has tried to give stock-like look, although it doesn't seem all that attractive. Finally you get a 4,230mAh battery which should be more than enough to last all day.Xiaomi Redmi Note 7:The Redmi Note 7 features a glass finish at the back and a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, waterdrop notch (as the company calls a dot-notch) and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage. Both the variants include the option of adding a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for expanding the storage. There’s a dual camera setup at the back but unlike the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor which was featured on the Chinese version, has been replaced. Instead you get a 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is a 13-megapixel camera which is the same as the China variant. The camera app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the camera performance and includes features like portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition.Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It will be offered in three colours including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue