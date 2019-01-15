Realme 3 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Expected to Launch in Q1 2019: Report

Realme could announce its upcoming Realme 3 smartphone in Q1 2019. There is no information on the device’s specifications or its pricing but Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has said in an interview that the company is working on making its upcoming handset different from the Realme 2. Sheth also said that the company is working on a handset with a 48MP sensor.Considering this statement, we should expect a notched display and a dual camera setup on the back. On the other hand, Realme's CEO confirmed that the company is planning to launch a handset with a 48 MP later this year as well, probably in time for the launch of the brand's first experience store. However, it is uncertain whether the 48MP camera will come with the Realme 3 or it’ll be in the next device Realme plans to release.Realme is likely to expand its market in 2019 with Realme A1. The new model is rumoured as the company's next budget smartphone in India. It is said to be cheaper than the Realme U1 ₹ 11,999 and come in Black and Yellow colour options. To recall, the Realme U1 was launched with a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration.