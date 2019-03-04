English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 is Priced Rs 8,999 Onwards; Will Battle With Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
The company is pitting the Realme 3 against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.
4PThe company is pitting the Realme 3 against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.
pRealme has announced a new handset for the Indian market today. The Realme 3 comes as an upgrade to last year's model and once again is targeted at the sub-Rs 15,000 segment.
The Oppo sub-brand took a jab at Xiaomi a few days back as it claimed the Realme 3 with its 12nm-based MediaTek Helio P70 processor is better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 equipped Redmi Note 7. Notably, the Realme 2 Pro was powered by the 660 last year.
The Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch display with an HD+ resolution (1520x720 pixels). As mentioned above, there's a MediaTek Helio P70 processor and it is offered in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, both of which come with expandable storage. At the back there is a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel combo along with a 13-megapixel front camera. There are features like Chroma Boost, which is said to enhance dynamic range when shooting backlit subjects and something called Nightscape, which is basically for low-light photos where the camera takes a long exposure shot.
The Realme 3 runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, which the company has tried to give stock-like look, although it doesn't seem all that attractive. Finally you get a 4,230mAh battery which should be more than enough to last all day.
The Realme 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. Notably, the company says that the 3GB RAM variant price is part of an introductory offer for the first 1 million buyers. The phone will be offered in three colours- Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options with the black options available exclusively on Flipkart and Realme website. The handset will be available via it's first sale on March 12 at 12PM.
The company also announced the Realme 3 Iconin Case which features a diamond-cut pattern which will be available at Rs 599.
