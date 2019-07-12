Take the pledge to vote

Realme 3i Arriving in India on July 15, Flipkart Teaser Reveals Design and Key Details

The Realme 3i is expected to slot between Realme 3 and Realme C2, with a diamond-cut pattern on the back.

July 12, 2019
Realme 3i Arriving in India on July 15, Flipkart Teaser Reveals Design and Key Details
The Realme 3i is expected to slot between Realme 3 and Realme C2, with a diamond-cut pattern on the back.
Alongside the Realme X, Realme will be launching the new Realme 3i on Monday, July 15. The company had already confirmed Monday's launch revealing the design of the phone and some of its key features. Based on the phone’s earlier teaser on Flipkart, it can be said that the new Realme 3i will make its place between the Realme 3 and the Realme C2.

The handset flaunts a diamond-cut pattern on the back that looks similar to Realme 2. The phone comes in at least two colour options- blue and red, with the latter having a gradient touch giving it a pink-blue shade. The red back gives it a similar look like that of Realme 3 Diamond Red Variant, which was leaked last month and is expected to launch “soon” in India. It supposedly has a matt-texture on the rear panel similar to Realme C2. The phone is expected to ship with a 4,230mAh battery, which is believed to pull off for a day or more. According to reports, like the Realme 3, it might not have fast charging support.

The Realme 3i is going to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, which is the predecessor of Helio P70 SoC which made an appearance on the Realme 3. The phone also features a dual-camera setup on the back, but its configuration is not yet known. However, what can be deduced based from its first look is, it sports a dewdrop notch above the display. The Indian pricing of the phone will be unveiled on Monday and if the leaked Geekbench listing is to be true, then we can expect the handset to feature 4GB of RAM in at least one of its variants.

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
