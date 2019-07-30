Take the pledge to vote

Realme 3i Goes on Sale Today via Flipkart and Realme Store: Price, Specifications, Features and More

The Realme 3i sits between the Realme 3 and Realme C2, with a diamond-cut pattern on the back.

News18.com

July 30, 2019
Realme will be hosting the sale of its budget offering, the Realme 3i, today at 12 noon. Launched alongside the Realme X, customers can purchase the handset via Flipkart or by visiting Realme’s online store.

The Realme 3i is a budget offering from the company and more like a younger sibling to the Realme 3. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is a dual rear camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while at the front there is a 13-megapixel camera. The handset get a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and features a diamond-cut pattern at the back. Running on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie the smartphone will be offered in three colours: Diamond Blue, Diamond Black and Diamond Red.

The smartphone is priced in India for Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. As we mentioned above, the Realme 3i will go on sale at 12PM. Sale offers include a no-cost EMI and 5 percent discount if you purchase the smartphone via Flipkart using an Axis Bank debit or credit card. If you purchase the handset from Realme’s online store, then you get benefits of worth up to Rs 5,300 from Reliance Jio and MobiKwik SuperCash of up to Rs 1,500.

