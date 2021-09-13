Realme is planning to launch a new Realme 4K Google TV Stick to upgrade your TV viewing experience. The device was spotted on a Flipkart microsite, set up for the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale. It appears the Realme 4K Google TV Stick will launch during the sale event that is slated to begin “soon," likely end of this month. The micro-site also reveals the design that looks similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which can be plugged into a TV’s HDMI port to enjoy a smart TV-like experience, even on old flat screens. Realme is yet to share information officially, and the company already sells a bunch of affordable smart TVs in India.

Plug-in streaming devices are useful when you aren’t planning to upgrade the old TV. These are relatively cheaper and bring loads of features like an enhanced picture and audio quality, access to OTT platforms, screen mirroring, and more. As the name suggests, Realme 4K Google TV Stick will support picture quality at ultra-HD resolution, though it also depends on the TV model whether it supports content above standard HD (720p) resolution. As per the image on the Flipkart microsite, the Realme 4K Google TV Stick takes inspiration from the Amazon Fire TV stick that is available in variations. The Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd-gen) that supports HD streaming costs Rs 3,999 in India, while the 4K Fire TV Stick with the old Alexa remote carries a price tag of Rs 5,999. Amazon recently launched its most advanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device with new Alexa Voice Remote and Wi-Fi 6 support at Rs 6,499.

We can expect the Realme 4K Google TV Stick to at least support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and run Google TV interface over the traditional Android TV operating system. The difference would be more intuitive UI and app-specific content recommendations. The new Realme 4K Google TV Stick would also rival Xiaomi streaming devices that are equally popular in India. The company may price it below Rs 5,000 to gain an edge over competitors.

