Realme 5 Going on Sale Today at 8PM: Price, Offers, Features and More

The Realme 5 went on sale earlier today at 12PM and it seems that the company isn’t done yet. The handset will be going on sale once again today starting at 8PM IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. So for the ones planning to get their hands on the phone, here is another chance.

The Realme 5 features a larger 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ and a waterdrop notch design. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is a quad-camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle less having an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 4cm focusing distance, and a 2-megapixel camera to capture depth information. At the front there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Rest of the features include a microUSB port, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a chunky 5,000mAh battery and the handset runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0. The handset will be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants.

The Realme 5 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Customers can get complete mobile protection at Rs. 99 courtesy Flipkart. Customers can also get benefits worth Rs 7,000 from Jio as well as cashback of up to Rs 2,000 via Paytm UPI, free Paytm First membership worth Rs. 750 and 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 via MobiKwik.

