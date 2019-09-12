Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Realme 5 Now Available Offline via Realme Partner Retail Stores

While the Realme 5 is now available through offline retailers in India, Realme 5 Pro continues to remain online-exclusive for now.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Realme 5 Now Available Offline via Realme Partner Retail Stores
While the Realme 5 is now available through offline retailers in India, Realme 5 Pro continues to remain online-exclusive for now.
Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced on its official Twitter account that the Realme 5 can now be purchased offline in India via Realme partner retailers. “Great news for #realme5 lovers! Get ready to come closer to the #QuadCameraPowerhouse and experience realme 5 as it will now be available at our offline stores from tomorrow [Wednesday],” Realme had tweeted on Tuesday evening.

For online buyers, Realme 5 will be available for sale in India every Tuesday at 12PM on the company’s official India website Realme.com as well as Flipkart. Realme 5 was launched last month along with the Realme 5 Pro. Both the phones have been sold online via multiple flash sales since then. While the Realme 5 is now available through offline retailers in India, Realme 5 Pro continues to remain online-exclusive for now.

The Realme 5 comes in three variants, with prices starting at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+ 32GB storage model. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 11,999. The phone is available in two colour options -- Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with Color OS 6.0 on top and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Other features on the phone include a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Realme 5 has got a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also gets a chunky 5,000mAh battery.

