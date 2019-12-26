Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2 Pro Update Brings Dark Mode, December Android Security Patch
The Realme X2 Pro and the Realme 5 Pro are getting new updates that bring in some important features.
Realme X2 Pro
Realme is reportedly rolling out the latest December Android Security patch via a new system update for two of its smartphones. One of them is the Realme 5 Pro, also known as the Realme Q in some regions. The second device is the recently released Realme X2 Pro. The update also adds a toggle for dark mode to both the phones.
The new update for the X2 Pro, being called A.13, not only has the new security patch but also brings HDR mode for video recording. The overexposing photo issue that was reported earlier has now apparently been solved as well. Another feature allows users to return to the main homescreen when they click on an empty space on the recent tasks page. WeChat app call quality too has been optimized, said a report.
The system update for the Realme 5 Pro or the Realme Q is numbered A.11. The update has got a new algorithm library to fix the black spot issue, which occurred while clicking photos with the selfie camera in the dark. Like the Realme X2 pro, tapping on a blank space in the recent tasks page will take the user back to the home screen and video recording will get an HDR option. Apart from that users can also set the camera flash to light up for incoming calls.
