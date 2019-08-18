Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Launching on August 20: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Realme has been teasing its upcoming smartphone with a high-resolution 64-megapixel camera-equipped smartphone. Now while we had reported earlier in the month that the company would launch a new handset, presumably the Realme 5, on August 8; turns out that the company only spoke about the camera tech.

However, we now have a confirmation that the new Realme 5 series is launching on August 20. According to a company teaser on Twitter, we can expect the Realme 5 Pro to feature quad-cameras featuring a 48-megapixel sensor. This will make it the first-ever smartphone to use the high-resolution sensor in a quad-camera setup aligned in a vertical fashion. Besides the primary camera, we can expect an ultra-wide sensor, a super macro sensor, and a depth sensor.

The handset will be launched in India on August 20, 12:30 pm and will be going on sale via Flipkart. According to Realme 5 Pro’s dedicated Flipkart page, the secondary sensor will feature an ultra-wide-angle with 119-degree field-of-view, a tertiary sensor with a super macro lens with a focal length of 4cm, and a fourth sensor with a portrait lens. A video teaser released earlier by the company suggests that phone will feature a glossy back panel and a rear fingerprint sensor. We are expecting at least one other colour variant.

Introducing #realme5Pro, India’s first 48MP Quad Camera smartphone in its segment! Witness the launch of the #QuadCameraSpeedster at 12:30 PM, 20th August. #JoinTheReal5quad One more product on the way.Know more: https://t.co/IczXkhy4lB pic.twitter.com/VcwdcG7zWU — realme (@realmemobiles) August 13, 2019

The company has also confirmed that the Realme 5 will be launched on the same day. As of now, there is not a lot of info about the handset, but if the company can pull off a quad-camera setup for the non-pro version, it could go on to disrupt the segment.

As for the previously teased 64-megapixel camera technology, the company has confirmed that it will unveil the handset featuring the sensor right before Diwali.

