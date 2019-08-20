Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Launching Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and More

Realme is launching a brand new series today in India. The company has been teasing the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro and both the smartphones are confirmed to feature quad-cameras and a waterdrop notch design. The handsets will be launched in India today at an event in New Delhi starting at 12:30 pm. The Realme 5 Pro is expected to be the first handset to sport a 48-megapixel sensor in a quad-camera setup. Notably, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that the new series will start at Rs 10,000 which means that the Realme 5 would go-ahead to be the most affordable handset feature a quad-camera setup.

The Realme 5 launch event will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel, or you can just watch the event below:

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, and could feature 5,000mAh batteries along with VOOC fast charging. Both are confirmed to include quad-camera setup with the Realme 5 Pro featuring a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, which will be paired to an ultra-wide sensor, a super macro sensor, and a depth sensor. The Realme 5 is expected to feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor, with the rest of sensor similar to the Pro variant. Both the handsets will have the cameras placed in vertical alignment on the top-left.

Recently a leak suggested that the Realme 5 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM while the Realme 5 Geekbench listing suggests a Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Considering that Realme is saying that the pricing is going to start at Rs 10,000, we can expect the Realme 5 to launch around the Rs 10,000-Rs 13,000 price range while the Realme 5 Pro could be priced between Rs 14,000-Rs 17,000.

