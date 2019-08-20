Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Updated:August 20, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro With Quad-Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, and More
The new Realme 5 series launched today in India both touted quad-rear cameras and waterdrop notch display design.
Loading...

Realme has launched two new smartphones for the Indian market. The Realme 5 series includes the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro. Both smartphones feature quad-cameras at the back along with a waterdrop notch design on the front. The company also unveiled new Realme Buds wired earphones which are said to come with improved sound quality and are designed in a way that would solve the tangled cable issue.

The Realme 5 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch design and protected with Gorilla Glass 3+. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the back there is a quad camera with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle less having an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 4cm focusing distance, and a 2-megapixel camera to capture depth information. There is no optical image stabilisation (OIS) but you do get electronic image stabilisation. At the front there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with 4-in-1 pixel tech and an f/2.0 aperture. The battery is rated at 4,035mAh and supports of VOOC 3.0 fast charging and the smartphone runs on Android 9.0 with ColorOS 6.0. Other features include a UBS Type-C port, fingerprint sensor the back, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset will be available in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour variants.

The Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 14,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,999. It will be going on sale via Flipkart and Realme own website on September 4.

The Realme 5 features a larger 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ and a waterdrop notch design. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. This one also comes with a quad-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle less having an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 4cm focusing distance, and a 2-megapixel camera to capture depth information. At the front there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Rest of the features include a microUSB port, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a chunky 5,000mAh battery and the handset runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0. The handset will be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants.

The Realme 5 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme website on August 27.

Realme also launched the Realme Iconic Case priced at Rs. 399, the Realme Tote Bag priced at Rs. 1,199 and the Realme Buds 2 earphones which are priced at Rs. 599.

