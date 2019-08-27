Realme 5 Sold Out Within 30 Minutes of Going on Sale

Realme 5 went on its first sale on Tuesday in India via Flipkart and realme.com and within 30 minutes the company's latest budget smartphone offering went out of stock. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted that 1.2 lakh units of the devices were sold in its first sale which began at noon.

To keep up with the growing demand, the company is restocking and has announced a second special sale of the phone, scheduled to go live at 8 pm on Tuesday, the company said in a statement. The price starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The 4GB/64GB model costs Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is available for Rs 11,999.

In terms of specifications, the device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and runs Colour OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The phone houses a quad rear camera setup with a 12MP, an 8MP, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, it bears a 13MP selfie camera.

