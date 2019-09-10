Realme 5 Will go on Sale Every Tuesday at 12PM Starting Today: Price, Features, Offers and More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has announced that its latest smartphone, the Realme 5, will be available for sale in India every Tuesday at 12PM starting today, September 10. Customers can purchase the handset from the company's official India website Realme.com as well as Flipkart. The Realme 5 was launched in India last month and has been sold via multiple flash sales since then. The company claims to have sold 1,20,000 units on its first flash sale itself. As the popularity of Realme 5 grows in the country, weekly flash sales at a fixed time would make it easier for consumers to get their hands on the phone.

Realme 5 comes in three variants, with prices starting at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 11,999. As mentioned, the next sale for Realme 5 will start at 12PM (noon) via Flipkart and its official website. The smartphone is available in two colour options: Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It runs on Android 9 Pie with Color OS 6.0 on top and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with a chunky 5,000mAh battery.

The phone boasts of a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Realme 5 has got a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Consumers planning to purchase Realme 5 can avail multiple discount offers.

On Realme.com, buyers will get SuperCash worth up to Rs 750 when paying using MobiKwik and will also be eligible for Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000. On Flipkart, buyers will get a 5 percent instant discount when using an HDFC Bank credit card, while a 5 percent cashback offer is available for those paying via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

