Realme 5 With 64-Megapixel Quad-Camera Launching on August 8

Realme's upcoming smartphone with 64-megapixel quad-camera setup could go on to be the Realme 5/5 Pro.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:August 7, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
Realme 5 With 64-Megapixel Quad-Camera Launching on August 8
Realme's upcoming smartphone with 64-megapixel quad-camera setup could go on to be the Realme 5/5 Pro.
A few days back we heard Realme working on a smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. At the same time, Xiaomi also claimed to be working on a similar high-resolution camera which would be featured on an upcoming smartphone.

Realme had confirmed that it will launch the new smartphone with a quad-camera setup on August 8, which is tomorrow. And by the looks of it, the smartphone could be dubbed as the Realme 5 or the Realme 5 Pro. Realme India CEO had earlier confirmed the launch date and is now teasing the name of the smartphone by changing his name on Twitter to Madhav ‘5’ Quad. To promote the launch of Realme X last month, he had changed it to Madhav X.

Now you might be wondering why Realme isn’t going for the number ‘4’. Well, that is the same reason why OnePlus jumped from the 3/3T to the 5. It is considered an unlucky number in Chinese because it nearly has the same pronunciation as the word death.

Details of the upcoming smartphone are still scarce, but we do know that we can expect Samsung’s 64-megapixel GW1 1/1.72-inch sensor that offers big pixel size of 1.6microns. It will also be the first 64-megapixel camera on a smartphone for the Indian market, which means that the handset should be launched in India soon.

