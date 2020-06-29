Realme 5i, Realme 6 Price Hiked in India By Rs 1,000: Here's How Much You Need to Pay

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced that it is increasing the pricing of the Realme 5i and 6 smartphones in India once again, just a couple of months after the company revised the price range due to increased GST rate on mobile phones in the country. The increased pricing, which has also been updated on the Realme India website, means that customers will now have to fork out an additional Rs 1,000 to purchase the Realme 5i and Real 6 smartphones. To recall, the Realme 5i was launched in India at a price range of Rs 8,999, while the Realme 6 arrived in the country at Rs 12,999 for the base model.

Realme 5i, Realme 6 New Prices in India

With this recent increase in pricing, the 4GB and 64GB internal storage variant of Realme 5i will now be priced at Rs 10,999, up from Rs Rs 9,999. On the other hand, The 4GB and 128GB variant of the Realme 5i that the company launched in India in March, has also gone up to Rs 11,999 from Rs 10,999.

The base model (4GB+64GB) of Realme 6 is now priced at Rs 14,999, up from Rs 13,999. On the other hand, the highest variant, i.e. the 8GB + 128GB model of Realme 6 is now available at Rs 17,999.

Last week, Realme announced a Rs 500 price hike for both its Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3. The base variant Realme Narzo 10A can now be purchased at Rs 8,999 while the 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB models of Realme C3 are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.