Realme 5i India Launch on Jan 9, Budget Phone to Offer 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras

Realme 5i is set to become the latest budget smartphone from the Oppo sub-brand in India, replacing the Realme 3i of 2019. The Realme 5i is being launched in India on Thursday, January 9 at 12:30PM, when the smartphoone will become available on Flipkart. Certain details about the upcoming budget smartphone has been revealed via the Flipkart landing page for the Realme 5i, suggesting that the phone will put emphasis on design, camera and battery, the latter of which will be the Realme 5i's highlight.

According to Flipkart, the Realme 5i will feature a 'new sunrise design', and feature a massive, 5,000mAh battery. A quad camera setup at the rear has also been revealed with AI algorithms, including an ultrawide unit, a primary image sensor, and two additional models for depth assistance and macro photography. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, with 91mobiles stating that the processor may be the Snapdragon 665. Rumoured specifications also suggest 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of native storage.

A 6.5-inch display has also been touted with a waterdrop notch, which will likely be an HD+ resolution screen panel. 91mobiles further states that the Realme 5i will run on Android 9 with ColorOS 6 custom interface, and no word is out yet regarding an upgrade to the latest Android 10. Given that the Realme 3i was launched at Rs 7,999, interested buyers may expect similar pricing for the Realme 5i as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.