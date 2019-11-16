Realme 5s Details Revealed Ahead of Official Announcement on Flipkart

Realme will be launching its new flagship, the Realme X2 Pro, on November 20 and with that the company is also expected to launch a bumped up version of the Realme 5. The new Realme 5s will be sold exclusively on e-commerce website Flipkart which has already started teasing details about the phone’s display, battery and processor. According to the teaser page, the upcoming handset will sport a 6.51-inch HD display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel quad camera.

Although the teaser page states that the phone will be fueled by Qualcomm Snapdragon 655, however, that seems to be a typo since the video on the same page states that the device will have a Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone will sport a waterdrop-style notch above the display which will house the selfie camera. The primary camera will have a 48-megapixel camera, as mentioned above, while the other three cameras include a wide-angle, a macro and a depth sensor.

Expect the Realme 5s to be priced in India at Rs 8,999 and come in three different colour options: Blue, Purple and Red. All of the colour options will have a diamond cut design back and a rear fingerprint sensor as well with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Further information about the Realme 5s is still awaited before an official announcement as Flipkart has promised to reveal more details.

