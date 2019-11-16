Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Realme 5s Details Revealed Ahead of Official Announcement on Flipkart

The Realme 5s will sport a 6.51-inch HD display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel quad camera.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
Realme will be launching its new flagship, the Realme X2 Pro, on November 20 and with that the company is also expected to launch a bumped up version of the Realme 5. The new Realme 5s will be sold exclusively on e-commerce website Flipkart which has already started teasing details about the phone’s display, battery and processor. According to the teaser page, the upcoming handset will sport a 6.51-inch HD display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel quad camera.

Although the teaser page states that the phone will be fueled by Qualcomm Snapdragon 655, however, that seems to be a typo since the video on the same page states that the device will have a Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone will sport a waterdrop-style notch above the display which will house the selfie camera. The primary camera will have a 48-megapixel camera, as mentioned above, while the other three cameras include a wide-angle, a macro and a depth sensor.

Expect the Realme 5s to be priced in India at Rs 8,999 and come in three different colour options: Blue, Purple and Red. All of the colour options will have a diamond cut design back and a rear fingerprint sensor as well with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Further information about the Realme 5s is still awaited before an official announcement as Flipkart has promised to reveal more details.

