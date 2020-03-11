Realme 6 Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Specifications, Price, Offers and More

Realme will be hosting the first sale of its new budget offering, the Realme 6. Launched last week alongside the Realme 6 Pro, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back and a 90Hz refresh rate display with a punch-hole design. The handset will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Realme.com, and preferred offline partners starting at 12PM IST.

The Realme 6 is powered by the MediaTek's Helio G90T SoC, and is offered in three RAM and storage variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It features a 6.5-inch, full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,080 x 2,400-pixel screen resolution, with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate. The display further features a punch-hole that houses the 16-megapixel, f/2 front camera. To the rear, it features a quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel, f/1.8 primary unit, 8-megapixel, f/2.3 ultra-wide unit, a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro unit, and a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 depth unit.

The imaging setup on the rear can shoot up to 1080p videos at 120fps, and is powered by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Its connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5 (dual-band), and a USB-C 2.0 port. The Realme 6 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10, and is available in comet blue and comet white for all the three RAM and storage variants.

The prices of the Realme 6 are Rs 12,999 (4GB/64GB), Rs 14,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 15,999 (8GB/128GB). The company has announced some sale offers on the Realme 6 including a Rs 750 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and credit EMI transactions. There is also a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 1,084 a month. If you buy the phone from Realme India’s website you can avail benefits through Cashify by exchanging your old smartphone. Customers who had taken part in the blind order sale and paid Rs 1,000 to pre-book the device can now pay the remaining amount and get the Realme Buds 2 earphones for free.

