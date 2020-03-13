Realme 6 Pro Goes Sale at 12PM: Price, Specifications, Offers and More

The first sale for the Realme 6 Pro is scheduled for today at 12PM. Launched alongside the Realme 6 last week, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, a dual punch-hole camera at the front, and a 90Hz refresh rate display. It is also one of the first smartphones to offer support for Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The handset will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Realme.com, and preferred offline partners starting at 12PM IST.

The Realme 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, and has three RAM and storage variants — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. It features a full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,080 x 2,400-pixel screen resolution with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate, but comes with a slightly larger panel that measures 6.6 inches. Upfront, the punch-hole in the Realme 6 Pro houses two cameras, featuring 16-megapixel, f/2 primary and 8-megapixel, f/2.2 ultra-wide units. The rear features a quad camera setup, but in a different configuration — 64-megapixel, f/1.8 primary, 12-megapixel, f/2.5 telephoto, 8-megapixel, f/2.3 ultra-wide and 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro units in tow.

Alongside full HD videos at 120fps, the Realme 6 Pro can also shoot 4K videos at 30fps, and is powered by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 and USB-C 2.0. The Realme 6 Pro is available in lightning blue and lightning orange, and is priced at Rs 16,999 (6GB/64GB), Rs 17,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 18,999 (8GB/128GB).

There are some sale offers on the Realme 6 Pro including an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank card and EMI transactions. If you purchase the phone through Realme.com, you will be entitled to receive a 5 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 500 and Cashify Exchange benefits.

