Realme 6 Pro Press Renders Confirm Three Colour Options

Realme confirmed yesterday that it is bringing the new Realme 6 series to India on March 5. Apart from announcing the launch date, the company has teased a bunch of features of the upcoming phones. It has also announced a special blind sale where customers can pre-book either the Realme 6 or Realme 6 Pro with an assured gift by paying Rs 1,000.

Soon after the announcement, an alleged press render of the Realme 6 Pro has popped up. A popular tipster has shared the press renders confirming three color options for the Realme 6 Pro on Weibo. As you can see the phone will be offered in Purple, Orange and Blue colours.







Realme has confirmed some of the features of the new Realme 6 series. Expect a quad-camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The company has also confirmed that it will bring a 90Hz display with a punch-hole design as well as 30W Flash Charge technology.

The Realme 6 will have a single front-facing camera while the Realme 6 Pro will come with a dual front camera. Apart from the 64-megapixel main camera, there will be an ultra-wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens for 20x zoom capabilities and a dedicated macro camera. All of this sounds pretty impressive provided the company launches the two phones at the same price point as last year’s Realme 5 series.

