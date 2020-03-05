Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Sale and More Details

Realme 6 is the latest smartphone to launch in India, with coronavirus concerns cancelling the brand's planned launch event and leading to the launch being held online. The Realme 6 is the brand's latest mid-range smartphone, replacing the Realme 5 mid-range smartphones in India. The series features two smartphones, Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, and is accompanied by the brand's much rumoured, first fitness tracker, the Realme Band. While the two smartphones will be sold from next week, the Realme Band is already on sale from 12PM today, at Rs 1,499.



Realme 6 specifications

Beginning with the Realme 6, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Helio G90T SoC, and is offered in three RAM and storage variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It features a 6.5-inch, full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,080 x 2,400-pixel screen resolution, with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate. The display further features a punch-hole that houses the 16-megapixel, f/2 front camera. To the rear, it features a quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel, f/1.8 primary unit, 8-megapixel, f/2.3 ultra-wide unit, a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro unit, and a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 depth unit.

The imaging setup on the rear can shoot up to 1080p videos at 120fps, and is powered by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Its connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5 (dual-band), and a USB-C 2.0 port. The Realme 6 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10, and is available in comet blue and comet white for all the three RAM and storage variants. The prices of the Realme 6 are Rs 12,999 (4GB/64GB), Rs 14,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 15,999 (8GB/128GB), and sale for the smartphone will begin Wednesday, March 11 at 12PM.



Realme 6 Pro specifications

The Realme 6 Pro, meanwhile, features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset inside, and also has three RAM and storage variants — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. It features the same display resolution and aspect ratio, but comes with a slightly larger panel that measures 6.6 inches. Up front, the punch-hole in the Realme 6 Pro houses two front cameras, featuring 16-megapixel, f/2 primary and 8-megapixel, f/2.2 ultra-wide units. The rear features a quad camera setup, but in a different configuration — 64-megapixel, f/1.8 primary, 12-megapixel, f/2.5 telephoto, 8-megapixel, f/2.3 ultra-wide and 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro units in tow.

Alongside full HD videos at 120fps, the Realme 6 Pro can also shoot 4K videos at 30fps, and is powered by the same battery and fast charging setup as the Realme 6. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 and USB-C 2.0. The Realme 6 Pro is available in lightning blue and lightning orange, and is priced at Rs 16,999 (6GB/64GB), Rs 17,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 18,999 (8GB/128GB). Sale for the smartphone will commence from Friday, March 13 at 12PM.

Both the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will be sold online via Realme's official site and Flipkart.



Realme Band

The brand's first fitness tracker features an optical heart rate sensor, and offers features such as sleep quality analysis, motion and water alerts, a dedicated 'Cricket Mode', and support for nine other movement modes including running, yoga and more. It features a 90mAh battery, and a 0.96-inch display with five preset watch faces and a touch button to cycle through various modes. The Realme Band is available in black, yellow and green colours, and goes up on regular sale on Realme's official site and Amazon, at Rs 1,499.