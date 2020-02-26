Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Launching in India on March 5: Blind Sale, Teased Features and More

Realme is bringing its new budget series to India in March. After launching its flagship, the Realme X50 Pro 5G earlier this week, the company has announced that it will be launching the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro on March 5. The company has also got Bollywood actor Salman Khan as their brand ambassador.

Soon after the announcement, the company revealed some of the primary features of the upcoming handsets. Expect a quad-camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The company has also confirmed that it will bring a 90Hz display with a punch-hole design as well as 30W Flash Charge technology. All of this sounds pretty impressive provided the company launches the two phones at the same price point as last year’s Realme 5 series.

Notably, the Realme 6 will have a single front-facing camera while the Realme 6 Pro will come with a dual front camera. As mentioned above, the phones are going to feature quad-cameras at the back and both of them could come with the 64-megapixel main camera alongside an ultra-wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens for 20x zoom capabilities and a dedicated macro camera.

Realme has also announced a blind order sale along with offers for the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. By paying Rs 1,000 before March 4, customers can pre-book the device and pay the remaining amount before the first sale which is scheduled for March 15. If you pro-book the Realme 6, customers can get the Realme Buds 2 earphones. Realme 6 Pro buyers get a discount coupon of Rs 1,000 for the Realme Buds Wireless earphones.

