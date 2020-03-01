Realme 6 Series Pricing Leaked: Rumoured to Launch at Rs 9,999

Realme announced a few days back that it will be launching the new Realme 6 series in India on March 5. Days ahead of the launch, alleged pricing of the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro have leaked. It is expected that the new series will be introduced at a starting price of Rs 9,999. With that, the company has teased some of the expected features including a quad-camera setup, punch-hole displays with 90Hz refresh rate.

Unconfirmed sources claim that the Realme 6 will be priced at Rs 9,999 while the Realme 6 Pro could launch at Rs 13,999. Now this is similar to the Realme 5 series that was launched last year, so do take this with a grain of salt.

As mentioned above, Realme has confirmed some features of the upcoming handsets. Expect a quad-camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The company has also confirmed that it will bring a 90Hz display with a punch-hole design as well as 30W Flash Charge technology.

Notably, the Realme 6 will have a single front-facing camera while the Realme 6 Pro will come with a dual front camera. Apart from the 64-megapixel main camera, the phones will include an ultra-wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens for 20x zoom capabilities and a dedicated macro camera.

Realme has also announced a blind order sale along with offers for the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. By paying Rs 1,000 before March 4, customers can pre-book the device and pay the remaining amount before the first sale which is scheduled for March 15. If you pro-book the Realme 6, customers can get the Realme Buds 2 earphones. Realme 6 Pro buyers get a discount coupon of Rs 1,000 for the Realme Buds Wireless earphones.

