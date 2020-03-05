English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Realme 6 Series to Launch Today: Here's How to Watch the Live Stream

Realme was supposed to launch the new Realme 6 series at an event, but the company is now hosting a live stream as a precautionary measure against the Coronoavirus outbreak.

The Realme 6 series is coming to India today. The company had confirmed that it would launch the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro on March 5 at an event in New Delhi. However, just two days back it announced that it would not host an on-ground event as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

The company has already revealed some of the primary features of the upcoming handsets. Expect a quad-camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The company has also confirmed that it will bring a 90Hz display with a punch-hole design as well as 30W Flash Charge technology. the Realme 6 will have a single front-facing camera while the Realme 6 Pro will come with a dual front camera. As mentioned above, the phones are going to feature quad-cameras at the back and both of them could come with the 64-megapixel main camera alongside an ultra-wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens for 20x zoom capabilities and a dedicated macro camera.

Realme had also announced a blind order sale along with offers for the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. By paying Rs 1,000 before March 4, customers had a chance to pre-book the device and pay the remaining amount before the first sale which is scheduled for March 15. If you pre-book the Realme 6, you can get the Realme Buds 2 earphones. Realme 6 Pro buyers get a discount coupon of Rs 1,000 for the Realme Buds Wireless earphones. Unconfirmed sources claim that the Realme 6 will be priced at Rs 9,999 while the Realme 6 Pro could launch at Rs 13,999. Now, this is similar to the Realme 5 series that was launched last year, so do take this with a grain of salt. The company is also expected to launch its new fitness band as well.

The Realme 6 launch event will be live-streamed on the Realme India's on YouTube channel. The live event is scheduled to begin at 12:30PM today. You can also check out the live stream embeded below.

