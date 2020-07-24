Realme 6i India Launch at 12.30PM: Expected Specs, Price, How to Watch Live Stream

Realme 6i will be launching today in India through a live event. Reportedly the phone is a rebranded version of the Realme 6s that made its first appearance during its Europe launch in May. The smartphone comes with an octa-core processor, a high refresh rate 90Hz display, and support for fast charging. The launch is scheduled for 12:30pm IST today and the event will be live-streamed on the company's various social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

You can catch the live stream launch of the Realme 6i below:

Realme 6i Specifications

Certain specifications of the smartphone have already been shared on Realme's website as well as the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Realme 6i will feature a 1080x2400 pixels full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent and 20:9 display aspect ratio. It will also come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor and a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W Flash Charge.

If the handset is truly the Realme 6s with a new name, then we can expect the handset to feature a 6.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It will have quad cameras on the back including a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Rest of the features include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The Realme 6i will come in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colour options as suggested by the Realme India website.

Realme 6i Expected Price

There is no confirmed information around the price of the Realme 6i, but according to a banner on the Flipkart mobile app, it will be priced under Rs 15,000. Notably, the Realme 6s was launched in Europe for EUR 199 (Rs 17,500 approx) for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. The Realme India website has revealed that the Realme 6i will also come in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colour options. Final pricing will be revealed at the launch event.