Realme 6i Launched in India With Quad Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, Price Starts from Rs 12,999

Chinese smartphone maker Realme dropped its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 6i, in India. Notably, the Realme 6i smartphone launched in the Indian market is the rebranded variant of the same device that was unveiled in Europe back in May. However, it is not the same that was launched in Myanmar. The Realme 6i features a quad-camera setup, an octa-core processor under the hood, a 90Hz refresh rate, and is also available in two storage configurations as well.

Realme 6i Specifications

The Realme 6i arrives in India with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the Realme 6i is powered by a gaming-focused MediaTek MediaTek G90T chipset coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. The Indian variant comes in a single storage option, but it can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports a 30W fast charging, although Realme only ships a 20W charger in the retail box. The device runs on Android 10 based Realme UI on top.

The Realme 6i boasts a 48-megapixel primary camera in the quad-camera setup for photography duties. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie-shooter sensor.

For connectivity, the phone features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard the device include a magnetic induction sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro-meter, and accelerometer. The Realme 6i also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is sold in Black and White colour options.

Realme 6i Availability and Price in India

The Realme 6i will is scheduled to go on sale in India from July 31 at 12PM IST. The phone will be sold in the Realme India website as well as on e-commerce platform, Flipkart. As far as pricing is concerned, the base variant of the Realme 6i, i.e. the 4GB+64GB model costs Rs 12,999 while the higher-end 6GB+64GB has a price tag of Rs 14,999.