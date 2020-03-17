Realme 6i to Officially Launch Today: Here’s What We Know So Far

Realme will be announcing yet another handset, but this time in Myanmar. As confirmed by the company’s official Facebook page, the new Realme 6i will be launched today and it seems pretty obvious that it will be a light version of the recently launched Realme 6. Apart from revealing the launch, the company has also confirmed that it will be the first handset to feature the new MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 3PM MMT (2PM IST) and the online-only event is expected to be streamed on the Realme Myanmar Facebook page. Considering how the Realme 5i was placed below the Realme 5, the new Realme 6i should follow the same suite. This means that the price of the phone is going to be lower than the Realme 6. The Realme 6 was launched in India earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Some features of the upcoming smartphone have been confirmed. For instance, the MediaTek Helio G80 processor that features two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. As for the front camera, it will be a 16-megapixel sensor placed inside a waterdrop notch. The handset is also going to feature a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

A previous Geekbench listing also revealed some features of the Realme 6i which includes Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 on top as well as a 4GB RAM variant. A separate listing suggests that the handset will measure at 164.4x75.4x9.0mm in size and weigh 195 grams. It is also expected to feature a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE connectivity, NFC, FM Radio, and GPS.

