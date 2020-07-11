Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz Display Teased, Could Launch via Flipkart on July 14

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is reportedly planning to launch its new budget smartphone the Realme 6i in India on July 14. The device that might launch alongside the Realme C11 was initially revealed in a Flipkart listing but as of now, has been taken down. Although the actual pricing of the Realme 6i is still unknown, the Flipkart listing suggested that the phone might be priced under Rs 15,000. It is also likely to come packed with a Helio G90T processor a 90Hz refresh rate hole-punch display design and a quad-rear camera setup at the back.

As per reports, the Realme 6i that is going to launch in India will not be the original 6i version that was launched in Myanmar earlier this year, but could well be the rebranded version of the Realme 6s which was launched in Europe in May. To recall, the Realme 6s was launched at 199 Euros (~ Rs 16,999) and sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ hole-punch display, and under the hood, the phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, along with a 4,3000mAh battery.

Having said everything, there is no word from Realme about the Indian launch of Realme 6i yet and given how Flipkart has taken down the listing, the company might not release the phone alongside the Realme C11 on that day. Therefore, one has to wait until July 14 to see how things unfold about the Realme 6i launch in India.