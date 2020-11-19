Realme 7 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Availability and More

Realme has refreshed its 7-series smartphone lineup with the launch of Realme 7 5G. The new Realme phone comes with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC that is an upgrade over the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC powering Realme 7. Additionally, the Realme 7 5G has a 120Hz display which is the same as the Realme 7 Pro. Realme had first unveiled the Realme 7 series back in September while the Realme 7i that is available in India for starting Rs 11,999, was launched last month.

At the moment, the new Realme 7 5G is available in the UK at GBP 279 (approx Rs 27,400) for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. Customers can choose between the Mist Blue and Flash Silver colour options, and the smartphone will be available to purchase via Amazon UK starting November 27. However, the e-commerce platform will offer the phone at an introductory price of GBP 229 (approx Rs 22,500) during the Black Friday Special deal (till November 30). The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to share details over its global availability including India. Additionally, the Realme UK website also has a variant with 8GB RAM, though the pricing details of the model remains unclear.

In terms of the design, the Realme 7 5G looks similar to the Realme 7 Pro. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with up to 8G of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Realme 7 5G support dual SIM cards (nano) and runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top out-of-the-box.

Its quad rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 119 degrees field of view, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, a B&W portrait lens. The phone supports photography modes like super nightscape mode, panoramic view, expert mode, time-lapse, portrait mode, ultra-wide-angle mode, AI scene recognition, and more. For selfies and video calling, it comes with a 16-megapixel. Other features on the Realme 7 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging via USB Type-C port. Additionally, the company claims that the battery can attain full charge from 0 to 100 percent in 65 minutes.