Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro Start Receiving Android 11-Based RealmeUI 2.0 in India: What's New

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro are now receiving the stable Android 11-based RealmeUI 2.0. The software update is rolling out in India, and users can now enjoy features such as Global Theme Colour, AoD (always on display) and Dark Mode improvements, and Icon and Font customisations. It also carries a Floating Window feature to allow users to operate multiple apps simultaneously. Both Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro smartphones that were launched in September and March last year, respectively, came with Android 10 out-of-the-box. Recently, Realme opened the Android 11 update’s early access (beta channel) to X7 Pro 5G.

The company says that the software update will roll out in a phased manner, meaning only a small percentage of users in India are currently receiving the Android 11-based RealmeUI 2.0. The Realme 7 Pro is getting the firmware version A.37 (RMX2170PU_11.A.37), while the Realme 6 Pro is receiving A.49 (RMX2061_11.A.49). Realme says the company will plan a mass rollout after ensuring there’s no bug. After the upgrade, it may take a longer time to boot for the first time, especially if there are many third-party applications on your phone.

In terms of features, the RealmeUI 2.0 brings personalisations improvements like third-party icons support. There’s also an “optimised night charging" - an AI algorithm used to control charging speed at night to extend battery life. The update also brings shortcuts to share and edit photos or videos instantly. The new ‘inertial zoom’ feature makes zooming smoother during video shooting. There are also some new filters inbuilt in the camera app. Realme says that users cannot access data file in the File manager to protect user data security and privacy. “Android 11 does not allow apps to access each other’s file directories，that’s why the access [Android/data] is now restricted on Android 11（realme UI 2.0）, not even the built-in Realme file manager can access it," it said in a blog post. Meanwhile, readers can find the full changelog below:

[Personalisations]

Personalise the user interface to make it your own

-You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colors from your photos.

-Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

-Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode; and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

[High Efficiency]

-You can now drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split screen mode.

-Optimised the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customised.

[Improved Performance]

-Added “Optimised night charging": An AI algorithm is used to control charging speed at night to extend battery life.

[System]

-Added “Tone tunes": Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.

-You can now determine a time period when Do Not Disturb is on.

-Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

-Optimised vibration effects for text input and gameplay.

-Optimised “Auto brightness".

[Launcher]

-You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

-Added filters for “Drawer mode": You can now filter apps by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app.

[Security and Privacy]

-Added “System cloner": You can create a system clone from your main system and use different fingerprints to enter different systems.

-You can now turn “App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.

-More powerful SOS functions

-Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

-Optimised “Permission manager": You can now choose “Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

[Games]

-Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.

-You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

[Communications]

-You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

[Photos]

-Added the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in your Private Safe to the cloud.

-Optimised the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

[HeyTap Cloud]

-You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

-You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.

[Camera]

-Added shortcuts to instantly share and edit photos or videos you just took.

-Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

-Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

[Realme Lab]

-Added Sleep Capsule, help you schedule downtime and secure your sleep time

[Accessibility]

-Added “Sound amplifier": You can amplify faint sounds in the environment and soften loud sounds when wearing earphones.

