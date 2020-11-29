Realme 7 Pro Gets Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update Via Early Access Program

Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 is Realme's latest Android skin. The Chinese manufacturer had detailed the early access roadmap for Realme UI 2.0 in September and the Realme X50 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 20 were the first couple of phones to receive the update via the Early Access program. Now, the Realme 7 Pro is also getting Realme UI 2.0 Early Access, the company announced on Saturday.

Now, the Realme UI 2.0 update for Realme 7 Pro is only rolling out for those who have signed up for Realme's Early Access Program. In order to subscribe, users need to go to Settings > Software Update, then click the gear icon (settings) on the top-right corner of the screen, and select Trial Version. Users then need to fill in the required information to sign up for the Early Access program. The update will arrive soon after users register for the Realme Early Access program. There are limited slots to register for the Early Access Program.

The Realmu UI 2.0 update for Realme 7 Pro comes as firmware version RMX2170_11_C.09 and requires about 3.6GB of space. The update brings all the Android 11 features to the Realme 7 Pro. According to Realme's roadmap for Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Program, the Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and the Realme X2 Pro will be the next smartphones in line to get Realme UI 2.0.

The Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display having a full-HD+ 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. The display on the Realme 7 Pro is also claimed to come with 98-percent NTSC colour gamut. The Realme 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that can be expandable via a microSD card.

At the back, there is a quad camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The selfie camera on this one makes use of a 32-megapixel sensor, with an f/2.5 lens.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner while connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top while the battery is rated at 4,500mAh with support for the company's proprietary 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Colour options on the Realme 7 Pro include Mirror Blue and Mirror White.