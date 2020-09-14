Realme 7 Pro Sale Today in India via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, Specs and More

The newly Realme 7 Pro will be going on its first sale in India today. Launched alongside the Realme 7, the new smartphone is a successor to the Realme 6 Pro that was launched earlier this year. The smartphone features a hole-punch display design with a quad-camera setup at the back and the handset also passes the TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification by covering 23 major and 72 minor tests.

The Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display having a full-HD+ 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate as well as 600-nits peak brightness. The display is also claimed to come with 98-percent NTSC colour gamut. This one is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that can be expandable via a microSD card. At the back, the camera setup on the Realme 7 Pro includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The selfie camera on this one makes use of a 32-megapixel sensor, with an f/2.5 lens.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner while connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top while the battery is rated at 4,500mAh with support for the company's proprietary 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Colour options on the Realme 7 Pro include Mirror Blue and Mirror White.

Pricing starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. Sale begins today at 12PM noon via Flipkart and Realme.com. As for offers, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options, a 5-percent unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5-percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and two years of Discovery Plus premium subscription at Rs 299. As usual, Realme is offering up to 100-percent SuperCash worth Rs 500.