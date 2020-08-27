Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro Coming to India on September 3: Everything You Need to Know

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced that it will launch the Realme 7 series in India on September 3. The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro have been teased to deliver a faster experience via a short clip through the company's Twitter handle. Both the phones are expected to succeed the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro that were launched in India in March. Additionally, a microsite on e-commerce site Flipkart has also hinted the key specifications including the charging and camera capabilities of the upcoming devices. The microsite shows the presence of 65W SuperDart fast charging technology, as well as up to 3.5 hours of voice, calling or 13.2 hours of music playback in just three minutes of charge. Furthermore, the microsite reveals that both the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro have passed the TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification.

The name's 7... #realme7Introducing India’s Fastest Charging technology & 2nd Generation 64MP Quad Camera to the mid-range segment.Get ready to #CaptureSharperChargeFaster.Premiering #realme7 & #realme7Pro at 12:30 PM, 3rd Sep. on our official channels.https://t.co/GocO44SynR pic.twitter.com/Xmot7CKjnI — realme (@realmemobiles) August 27, 2020

Additionally, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed an additional feature of both the phones on his Twitter account, i.e. the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. Notably, both the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro pack a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, apart from the presence of a possible in-display sensor, Realme hasn't disclosed any further details about the upcoming Realme 7 series. Therefore, with less than a week for the launch, it is safe to assume that more details on the new phones will be revealed to build up some hype.